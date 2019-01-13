Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 3:09 PM

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keep that red carpet fresh Hollywood because we already have another award show on our hands.

Just one week after the Golden Globes kicked off a star-studded season, your favorite stars from the big and small screen are coming together for another special show.

If you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the telecast will be hosted by Taye Diggs who is more than excited to serve as the master of ceremonies.

 "I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today," he previously shared in a statement to E! News. "We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!"

Photos

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

And while many categories remain an open race, event organizers have announced that Claire Foy and Chuck Lorre will receive special honors at the event.

Before any award is handed out, we have to talk about the fashion. Take a look at what all the stars are wearing in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night above.

And don't forget to watch the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night at 7 p.m. on The CW.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

