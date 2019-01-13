Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party Was the Ultimate Pre-Game for Coachella

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 2:15 PM
Nina Dobrev knows how to celebrate 30 in style.
On Saturday night, The Vampire Diaries star brought her closest friends together for a Coachella-themed birthday party at an event space in Culver City.
According to various shots posted on social media, guests including Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Seth MacFarlane, Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford, Zoey Deutsch and more were in attendance to experience a variety of activities perfect for "NinaChella."
Shake Shack was served to keep friends full as they danced the night away on the dance floor that featured festival style lighting and LED screens.
There also was a full Casamigos bar and a Casamigos guitar shotski for guests to enjoy birthday shots. And yes, those lucky enough to score an invite were able to create their own flower crowns and pose in a photobooth.
"Nina had the best time celebrating her birthday with her friends!" a source shared with E! News. "She was running around all night with girlfriends."
According to another insider, the actress was presented with a massive cake as the whole party sang "Happy Birthday." She would later get on the mic and thank everyone for coming.
In a surprise appearance, Zedd took over the DJ booth playing his hit songs and getting everyone out on the dance floor.
"Julianne and Derek Hough owned the dance floor. The brother-sister duo never stopped dancing the entire time," our source shared. "The party went late into the night with most guests staying until 1 a.m."
Other guests in attendance included Kayla Ewell and Candice King. Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan also stopped by after watching the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL playoffs.
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I've never felt more Thirty, flirty...and I'm dead set on THRIVING through this next decade," Nina previously shared on Instagram. "#SafariYouLater29 because #ThisIsDirtyThirty."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
