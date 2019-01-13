Nina Dobrev's Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party Was the Ultimate Pre-Game for Coachella

Nina Dobrev knows how to celebrate 30 in style.

On Saturday night, The Vampire Diaries star brought her closest friends together for a Coachella-themed birthday party at an event space in Culver City.

According to various shots posted on social media, guests including Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Seth MacFarlane, Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford, Zoey Deutsch and more were in attendance to experience a variety of activities perfect for "NinaChella."

Shake Shack was served to keep friends full as they danced the night away on the dance floor that featured festival style lighting and LED screens.

There also was a full Casamigos bar and a Casamigos guitar shotski for guests to enjoy birthday shots. And yes, those lucky enough to score an invite were able to create their own flower crowns and pose in a photobooth.