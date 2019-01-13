Meet the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Cast: Kandi Burruss, Ryan Lochte and More

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 12:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kandi Burruss, Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Ryan Lochte, Jonathan Bennett

CBS, Getty Images

The cast for the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is finally here, and fans will definitely recognize the famous houseguests.

From Olympians and NFL athletes to reality stars and politicians, this year's cast has it all. Mean Girls fans will surely be excited to see Jonathan Bennett (a.k.a Aaron Samuels) enter the house, and Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will surely cheer on Kandi Burruss. Other celebrities to join the cast include Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte and Joey Lawrence. Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, is also joining the crew.

The show follows a group of stars living under one roof. Each week, houseguests will be voted out of the house, and the last one left will win $250,000. Of course, fans will have to watch the show to catch all of the drama.

Once again, Julie Chen returns as the host. 

Photos

Meet the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Cast

To see the full list of cast members, check out the gallery.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Ricky Williams

Monty Brinton/CBS

Ricky Williams

The former NFL running back is ready for the competition.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Anthony Scaramucci

Mary Kouw/CBS

Anthony Scaramucci

The president's former communications director is moving from the White House to the Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Natalie Eva Marie

Monty Brinton/CBS

Natalie Eva Marie

Competitors won't want to mess with this WWE star.

Article continues below

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Dina Lohan

Mary Kouw/CBS

Dina Lohan

Lindsay Lohan isn't the only one in the family with a reality TV show.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Ryan Lochte

Gene Page/CBS

Ryan Lochte

The Olympic swimmer is going for the gold—er, big prize.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Kato Kaelin

Skip Bolen/CBS

Kato Kaelin

After serving as a witness in the O.J. Simpson trial, Kaelin dabbled in other reality TV shows, like Celebrity Boot Camp.

Article continues below

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Joey Lawrence

Monty Brinton/CBS

Joe Lawrence

Whoa! The Blossom star is back!

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Lolo Jones

Monty Brinton/CBS

Lolo Jones

Jones is used to competition. After all, the bobsledder and hurdler has competed at both the Summer and Winter Games.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Tim Green

Monty Brinton/CBS

Tom Green

The comedian will surely bring a few laughs this season.

Article continues below

Kandi Burruss, Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

Burruss already deals with drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, the Big Brother house should be a breeze.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Tamar Braxton

Monty Brinton/CBS

Tamar Braxton

After starring in a number of shows like Braxton Family Values and Tamar and Vince, the singer is heading to the Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast, Jonathan Bennet

Monty Brinton/CBS

Jonathan Bennett

Fans will remember the 37-year-old actor from his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls.

Article continues below

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition debuts with a special two-night premiere on CBS. The first episode airs Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the second episode airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the same time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance

The Most Shocking 90 Day Fiancé Secrets Revealed

The Favourite

2019 Critics' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

A Billionaire Father, a Fear of Separation and a Fight for Her Life: Inside Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Private World

Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Emma Stone, Taye Diggs, Keri Russell, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: When and How to Watch

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Leaves Us With a Twisted Cliffhanger

True Detective, Season 3, Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali Couldn't Wait To Be Part of True Detective's Comeback Energy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.