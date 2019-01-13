Meet the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Cast: Kandi Burruss, Ryan Lochte and More

CBS, Getty Images
The cast for the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is finally here, and fans will definitely recognize the famous houseguests.
From Olympians and NFL athletes to reality stars and politicians, this year's cast has it all. Mean Girls fans will surely be excited to see Jonathan Bennett (a.k.a Aaron Samuels) enter the house, and Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will surely cheer on Kandi Burruss. Other celebrities to join the cast include Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte and Joey Lawrence. Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, is also joining the crew.
The show follows a group of stars living under one roof. Each week, houseguests will be voted out of the house, and the last one left will win $250,000. Of course, fans will have to watch the show to catch all of the drama.
Once again, Julie Chen returns as the host.
To see the full list of cast members, check out the gallery.
The former NFL running back is ready for the competition.
The president's former communications director is moving from the White House to the Big Brother house.
Competitors won't want to mess with this WWE star.
Lindsay Lohan isn't the only one in the family with a reality TV show.
The Olympic swimmer is going for the gold—er, big prize.
After serving as a witness in the O.J. Simpson trial, Kaelin dabbled in other reality TV shows, like Celebrity Boot Camp.
Whoa! The Blossom star is back!
Jones is used to competition. After all, the bobsledder and hurdler has competed at both the Summer and Winter Games.
The comedian will surely bring a few laughs this season.
Burruss already deals with drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, the Big Brother house should be a breeze.
After starring in a number of shows like Braxton Family Values and Tamar and Vince, the singer is heading to the Big Brother house.
Fans will remember the 37-year-old actor from his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition debuts with a special two-night premiere on CBS. The first episode airs Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the second episode airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the same time.
