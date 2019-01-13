Zac Efron and His Abs Turn Up the Heat in Mexico

Is it getting hot in here?

Zac Efron turned up the heat while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this weekend.

The High School Musical star was spotted baring his abs while hitting the beach with his younger brother, Dylan Efron, and some pals. The actor ditched his shirt and opted for a pair of black shorts and a baseball cap, which covered his new platinum blond hair.

The 31-year-old celebrity seemed to really enjoy some fun in the sun and even went for a jet ski ride. He also did a little slacklining In fact, the guys took part in a ton of outdoor activities during their trip. Dylan, for instance, also shared a video of himself paddleboarding and swimming with rays. In addition, Zac posted a video of himself golfing shirtless—giving some fans flashbacks to his "Bet On It" music video.

"FOORREE!!" he captioned the footage.