Please Enjoy Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Looking Extremely Dapper in a Tuxedo

Chrissy Teigenturned to a trusted source of advice when she needed it most on Saturday: Twitter.

The Cravings author needed to get her son, Miles, all dapper for his dad John Legend's 40th birthday party on Saturday. As anyone who has ever gotten ready for an outing would know, there's always the dilemma of what to wear. Hence why Teigen turned to the social media platform.

She posted two photos of Miles dressed up in a tuxedo, one white one black. It's too cute!

"okay guys. throwing john's 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!" she asked of her nearly 11 million followers.

In both outfits, Miles donned black baby tuxedo pants and shiny shoes. He also had on a white button-up shirt with a black bow tie.