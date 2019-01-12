Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Last Days Before Prison Sentence Begins

On Thursday, he shared another picture from their wedding day that showed them kissing on the dance floor. He wrote in a poetic caption, "Why give up everything for one thing when you can give up one thing & get everything."

In addition, the couple just started their own YouTube channel and posted their first video on Friday. They delve into their relationship and how they met. "We never thought we'd be so thankful for a math class," they shared in the description.

If only it were chemistry class!

The Situation seems to be checking off some boxes on his to-do list as well. On Saturday, he and Lauren stopped by a barber shop that he seems to frequent. He held onto a cardboard box and posed alongside the Freehold, N.J. shop owner and his wife. "The things I used to trip over I step over today," he wrote.

He could be visiting some of his favorite local spots as well. On Friday night, Sorrentino posted a video from Brioso Ristorante as he enjoyed an extremely scrumptious-looking cacio e pepe pasta, which was made in a block of cheese.