Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Last Days Before Prison Sentence Begins

The clock is ticking for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.
Sorrentino is required to check himself into prison by Tuesday, January 15 in order to begin his 8-month sentence for federal tax evasion, which was handed to him in October. As of Saturday, he had not yet gone into federal custody.
With just a few days to go before his sentence officially begins, The Situation has been indulging in a few of his favorite things, including Funfetti cake and Chick-fil-A. The 36-year-old has also been making sure to spend ample time with his loved ones, namely his wife Lauren Sorrentino.
Lauren turned 34 on Thursday and the newlyweds dined on Italian food as The Situation paid tribute to her in a lovely Instagram post.
Sorrentino posted a picture from their wedding day and wrote about how much Lauren meant to him. "Happy Birthday to my wife, my love, My Laurens. You are beautiful inside & out and I'm very grateful to have you in my life," he captioned it. "You make me a better person and I promise to make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino."
On Thursday, he shared another picture from their wedding day that showed them kissing on the dance floor. He wrote in a poetic caption, "Why give up everything for one thing when you can give up one thing & get everything."
In addition, the couple just started their own YouTube channel and posted their first video on Friday. They delve into their relationship and how they met. "We never thought we'd be so thankful for a math class," they shared in the description.
If only it were chemistry class!
The Situation seems to be checking off some boxes on his to-do list as well. On Saturday, he and Lauren stopped by a barber shop that he seems to frequent. He held onto a cardboard box and posed alongside the Freehold, N.J. shop owner and his wife. "The things I used to trip over I step over today," he wrote.
He could be visiting some of his favorite local spots as well. On Friday night, Sorrentino posted a video from Brioso Ristorante as he enjoyed an extremely scrumptious-looking cacio e pepe pasta, which was made in a block of cheese.
Before the new year began, he and Lauren celebrated Christmas together and urged his fans "don't forget to treat thyself." Funfetti anyone?
It's been a busy few months for the newlyweds. They tied the knot on Nov. 1 in an intimate ceremony at Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ. Fellow Jersey Shore stars including Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese all attended and supported their close friend.
A source told E! News that day, "It was a great, heartfelt party. People were so happy for them. It was jubilant." After the "emotional" ceremony, guests apparently got stuffed at cocktail hour and then had a "Venetian-style" main course inside the reception.
About a month after the nuptials, The Situation and Lauren jetted off to Miraval Resort & Spa in Tucson for their honeymoon.
