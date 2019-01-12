The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 1:04 PM

Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

There's another baby in Bachelor Nation. 

The Bachelorette season nine alum Desiree Hartsock has given birth to her second chid, the reality star's rep confirmed to Us Weekly. The star and her husband Chris Siegfried, who scored the final rose on the ABC series back in 2013, welcomed a baby boy named Zander Cruz Siegfried, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces, her rep revealed to the magazine. Baby Zander joins 3-year-old big brother, Asher

It was back in July that the longtime couple announced the news of their second pregnancy. A month later, they revealed they were having another little guy

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

"We'll say, ‘Where's the baby?'" Hartsock told the magazine, explaining how they were preparing Asher for a sibling. "And he'll point to my stomach. But I still don't think he understands. But he's doing it." 

 

The Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

ABC/Francisco Roman

The arrival of their second son marks yet another sweet chapter in the reality couple's story. "I love you, I love you so much," she said in the finale before Chris popped the big question. "I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

After getting engaged on The Bachelorette, the couple tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony at a church in Palos Verdes, Calif.

"They were so excited to get married. They didn't want to wait another day," an insider shared with E! News. "When Chris first saw Des walking down the aisle he was amazed at how beautiful she was. The ceremony was very emotional and sweet."

And now, four years later, they're the proud parents of two! Congratulations Desiree and Chris!

