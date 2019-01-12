James Middleton Candidly Reveals Battle With Depression: It's a "Cancer of the Mind"

James Middleton is opening up.

While Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger brother has long kept out of the spotlight, it seems the 31-year-old businessman is ready to share his story. Just a day after his public Instagram account emerged, The Daily Mail published an essay penned by Middleton, in which he candidly revealed his secret struggle with depression and attention-deficit disorder.

As he explained in the essay, his mental health had deteriorated for a year before he sought help two years ago around December 2017.

"I know I'm richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression," Middleton wrote. "It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind."

As he continued, "It's not a feeling but an absence of feelings. You exist without purpose or direction. I couldn't feel joy, excitement or anticipation–only heart-thudding anxiety propelled me out of bed in the morning. I didn't actually contemplate suicide—but I didn't want to live in the state of mind I was in either."