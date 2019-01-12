EXCLUSIVE!

It's a Game of "Lasts!" Nightly Pop Co-Hosts Talk Hangovers, Crazy Dreams & More in Hilarious Q&A

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nightly Pop is back! (Well...almost!)

After a short post-holidays break, Morgan Stewart, Hunter March and Nina Parker are back tomorrow night for the return of E!'s too-wild-for-daytime talk show Nightly Pop.

In anticipation of NP's big return on Sunday, we caught up with the three co-hosts in a little game of "Lasts." Scroll down to get to know Morgan, Hunter and Nina a little better with our hilarious Q&As.

NINA
 
Last person you texted:
A friend from College
 
Last swear word you used:
S--t!
 
Last big purchase you made:
Does makeup count as a big purchase?
 
Last person you followed on Instagram:
@caraconnscomedy
 
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
I don't unfollow I MUTE! Lol
 
Last time you cried:
Today from exhaustion! Lmao
 
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Everyday working with Hunter & Morgan.
 
Last TV show you binge watched:
Killing Eve
 
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
The Meg. (Don't ask).
 
Last time you were hungover at work:
It's been years since that's happened. I'm too old to be drinking mid-week. lol
 
Last picture you took on your phone:
It's a picture of makeup I want to buy. LMAO. Specially for eyebrows.
 
Last dream you had:
I went fishing and had to clean & cook it, then I got upset because no one wanted any. Lol

Photos

Late-Night Talk Show Hosts

Nightly Pop, Morgan Stewart, Hunter March, Nina Parker

E!

HUNTER
 
Last person you texted:
Family group chat. My dad doesn't understand punctuation so I told him not to end with periods in texts unless he's in a life threatening situation.
 
Last swear word you used:
Peter.

Last big purchase you made:
Wrapping paper at Papyrus. It's expensive. It's like wrapping a gift in a gift.

Last person you followed on Instagram:
Someone from the DM's.

Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
My ex….YOU'RE CRYING.

Last time you cried:
I'M NOT CRYING.
 
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Morgan thinks it's when I met her, huh? Lol.
 
Last TV show you binge watched:
Genius (second season about Picasso) and The Good Place.
 
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
The one where all the superheroes died?
 
Last time you were hungover at work:
Depends…Hungover from what?
 
Last picture you took on your phone:
Me. The one before that? Me.
 
Last dream you had:
I was Nina's best friend and she took me everywhere with her <3

Watch

Hallmark Christmas Movie Parody: Santa Bae Bae

Nightly Pop, Morgan Stewart, Hunter March, Nina Parker

Instagram/Hunter March

MORGAN

Last person you texted:
My husband.
 
Last swear word you used:
F--k.
 
Last big purchase you made:
A Birkin in Paris.
 
Last person you followed on Instagram:
Edward Enninful Editor in Chief of British Vogue.
 
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
This random girl named Amy lol.
 
Last time you cried:
Last night.
 
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Hmmmm? Never happened.
 
Last TV show you binge watched:
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
 
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
Bohemian Rhapsody.
 
Last time you were hungover at work:
Monday!
 
Last picture you took on your phone:
Mirror selfie from earlier today in my dressing room before Daily Pop taping.
 
Last dream you had:
I was in the Maldives last night with no phone and my best friend was an alligator (seriously).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Nightly Pop , E! Shows , Top Stories , Morgan Stewart , Apple News , Nina Parker , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Middleton

James Middleton Candidly Reveals Battle With Depression: It's a "Cancer of the Mind"

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

ZAYN, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Is 26! Celebrate By Blasting His Tunes & Voting for His Best Music Video

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Emma Stone, Taye Diggs, Keri Russell, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: When and How to Watch

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time

Britney Spears' …Baby One More Time Turns 20! Secrets You Never Knew About Her Debut Album

E-Comm: Step Your Hoodie Game Up

Step Up Your Hoodie Game

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.