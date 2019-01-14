These Faux-Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need This Winter

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: These Best-Selling Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need This Winter

You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a year round closet staple, but there's something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.

And while we fully support an athleisure ensemble on the weekends or days off, getting away with stretchy pants at the office, a dinner or another dress code-oriented occasion can be dicey. Sure you can wear your typical workout pants in said scenarios—you do you—but that doesn't really send the pulled-together message you're trying to send out.

So in these moments we pause and ask ourselves: Does a pair of leggings we can wear in public actually exist?

Well this is when we stumbled upon Commando's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings. In general, we're big fans of faux leather leggings, but typically they're a whole ordeal: hard to put on, uncomfortable and just not practical. Magically, these are a whole different ball game.

For starters, they're insanely comfortable. They're stretchy, soft and high-waisted, so they mold to your body exactly like a pair of workout pants—ideal. Once you have them on, take a look in the mirror—they're incredibly chic in a I paid hundreds of dollars for these kind of way. An unlike regular leggings, these team nicely with heels for a GNO but also with sneakers for a low-key casual-cool vibe.

Another good thing is that they come in a few bold-but-neutral colors (black, grey, brown and green) so you can rewear them all winter long, pairing them with tons of different looks. We swear, everyone in our office is obsessed, wears them daily and isn't tired of them yet.

Perfect winter pant under $100, yeah we found you.

BUY IT: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Legging, $98 at Revolve or Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Style , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Best Beauty, Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Best Beauty at Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Charlize Theron, Connie Britton and More

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Has the Best Response to the Picture of an Egg That Beat Her Instagram Record

Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Lady Gaga Moved to Tears After Tying With Glenn Close for Best Actress Critics' Choice Award

The Favourite

2019 Critics' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Total Bellas 401, Nikki Bella

See Nikki Bella Break Down After Moving Out of John Cena's Home: "My Breakup's Been a Very Difficult Thing"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.