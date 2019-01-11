Shay Mitchell Has a Message for Social Media Haters and Advice for Living Your Best Insta-Life

Attention social media trolls: Shay Mitchell is. not. here. for. it.

Based on her Instagram, there's no doubt that the You actress is living her best life. The Canadian star posts epic photos with backdrops of stunning international landscapes, flawless beauty and ridiculously amazing fashion on the daily. It provokes the kind of wanderlust that will have anyone seriously planning their next vacation. But, don't get it twisted, her Instagram is the result of her inner ambitions for self-discovery. It's not for validation.

"It's so important to take time to design the life you want to live, as opposed to looking at how other people are living their life," she told E! News at the launch party for her collaboration with Buxom. "You're never going to be able to please everybody, so social media is just my tool to share my experiences and inspire people and let them know what's out there."

Her advice to those addicted to the Insta-scroll: Connect with yourself before you connect to the world.

"We're so bombarded with images and noises at all hours, it's nice to have a black screen and just have a conversation with yourself," she stated. "As crazy as that may seem, some times you can get a lot of answers and realize a lot of things you may be asking when you have a moment to yourself."