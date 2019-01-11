OMG! Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter Is All Grown Up and a Twin IRL

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 1:35 PM
The One Where We Discovered Emma Geller-Green Is a Twin.
Can you believe it's been almost 17 years since the birth of baby Emma? On the season eight finale of Friends in May 2002, the world watched as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) welcomed their baby girl, Emma. In later seasons, Ross and Rachel's young daughter was portrayed by twins Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon. Just like with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in Full House, many shows will hire twin actors to play the role of a young child for filming purposes.
The twins appeared on about eight episodes of the series from 2003 to 2004 before Friends came to an end. Since that time, the Sheldon twins, who are now 16, have appeared in a handful of other acting projects.
This March, the twins will hit the big screen in Jordan Peele's new movie, Us.
"So excited to announce that @noelle.sheldon and I have been cast in the next @jordanpeele movie Us!" Cali shared with her Instagram followers over the summer. "So thankful for this opportunity and excited to work with such amazing actors and @jordanpeele."
On Christmas, Noelle shared the trailer for the movie—which also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke—on Instagram.
"The trailer for Us is out now!" Noelle wrote. "So happy I got to be a part of this movie, it looks amazing and terrifying!"
Us hits theaters on March 22.
