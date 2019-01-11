OMG! Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter Is All Grown Up and a Twin IRL

The One Where We Discovered Emma Geller-Green Is a Twin.

Can you believe it's been almost 17 years since the birth of baby Emma? On the season eight finale of Friends in May 2002, the world watched as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) welcomed their baby girl, Emma. In later seasons, Ross and Rachel's young daughter was portrayed by twins Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon. Just like with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in Full House, many shows will hire twin actors to play the role of a young child for filming purposes.

The twins appeared on about eight episodes of the series from 2003 to 2004 before Friends came to an end. Since that time, the Sheldon twins, who are now 16, have appeared in a handful of other acting projects.