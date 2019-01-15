Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Little Life From Custom Gear to a Luxe Nursery to the Best Friends a Cousin Could Want

"We talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible," the 38-year-old penned in an essay for Wealthsimple, outlining her strategy for raising unspoiled kids. Even with two well-off parents of her own, Kim still spent her teen years toiling, first at a clothing store and then at dad Robert Kardashian's office. "I always was working. I never asked people for money," she noted, saying she hasn't quite figured out what she'll do with her children. "It's a different time. I don't know if I'm going to do that. I have to discuss that with Kanye."

For now, though, she's content to let her kids live the good life.

Even before marking her first birthday today, Chicago West, whose status as Kim's youngest will soon be usurped, had already explored the likes of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Miami and Bali and learned that flying private is really the only way to go. And while she has no cash on hand just yet, she does have a place to store it, thanks to the mini Louis Vuitton that Santa brought.