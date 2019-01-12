Step Up Your Hoodie Game

Here's the thing about winter: It's cold.

And when it's chilly out, the last thing you want to do is wear something tight and restricting. No, this time of year you're in hibernation mode—even when you have to leave the house. Yes you can wear your slippers and oversized sweatshirts out if you want, but it makes you feel sloppy. That's precisely why you should invest in some new cozy hoodies that feel fresh and new.

Trust: Some of these options are dressy enough for date night and some will simply jazz up your street cred at the gym.