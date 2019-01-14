"Fugly" Duckling No More! Hear All About Laura's $450,000 Quest for Perfection on Botched

This Botched patient will do "nearly anything" for her surgery fund.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, cosmetic surgery enthusiast Laura details the hundreds of thousands of dollars she has spent on procedures. Well, over $450,000 on surgery to be exact.

"My addiction to cosmetic surgery started when I was quite young," Laura shares in a confessional. "Before surgery, I was an absolute fugly down and out."

Although Laura knows she "sounds quite shallow," she defends she "had nothing else to do" at the time as she "wasn't very brainy." In an attempt to change her life, an 18-year-old Laura underwent her first surgery—a boob job—and the rest is history!

"After my first surgery, I was just obsessed with it," Laura continues. "I was like, ‘Wow! You can change just by going to sleep and waking up and looking beautiful.'"