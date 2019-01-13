See Nikki Bella Break Down After Moving Out of John Cena's Home: "My Breakup's Been a Very Difficult Thing"

Breaking up is hard to do. Especially when it involves saying goodbye to a partner of almost six years with whom you technically still share an address.

"My breakup's been a very difficult thing," said Nikki Bella at the start of Sunday's Total Bellas premiere. "I don't want to compare it to death or divorce, but you're pretty much saying goodbye to something forever."

Last year, the WWE star initially called off what had been a very public engagement to her longtime beau John Cena before eventually ending their relationship altogether. Total Bellas' fourth season picks up in the split's relatively recent aftermath. And while Nikki is obviously still feeling emotional about the breakup several months later, she's also set on starting anew.

"Single, 34, with no kids, trying to start over," she told the confessional camera.

Fittingly, much of this week's new episode saw Nikki doing just that. For the newly-single Bella twin, starting over started with moving out, which meant traveling back to her and John's old place in Tampa to pack up everything she left behind.