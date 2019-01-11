North West Is a Supermodel in the Making While Wearing Kim Kardashian's Heels

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
North West

Twitter

Like mother, like daughter!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love their high-fashion. Whether designing their own clothes or being front-row at Fashion Week around the world, the proud parents know a thing or two about style.

So perhaps it should be no surprise that their daughter North West is a bit curious about clothes and all about exploring mommy's closet.

In a new social media post, Kim showcased her daughter's curiosity when she was spotted trying on mom's fiery heels.

"North in my closet," Kim wrote on Twitter as North posed in front of Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton handbags.

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

While she may only be five years old, North has already made her runway and modeling debut. And while fashion is totally fascinating, makeup is a whole other area that peeks her interest.

Whether putting on lashes or trying out KKW X Mario makeup, North can't help but explore what the beauty world has to offer.

And yes, Kim is totally supportive.

"Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says ‘purse!' So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it's empty," Kim once shared with Elle. "And if I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face.

The businesswoman added, "So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She's obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl."

Something tells us we'll be keeping up with Nori in no time.                  

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , North West , Kardashians , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

Kim Kardashian Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Louis Vuitton Bag

Kim Kardashian Gave Her Daughters and Nieces Louis Vuitton Purses for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Aspen Getaway With Her Sisters and Luka Sabbat

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's Latest Photo Will Have You Begging for a Longer Winter

Kanye West, Chicago West

Chicago West Adorably Dances Along to Kanye West's Sunday Service Rehearsal

Cara Delevingne, R. Kelly

Cara Delevingne Says She Lost 50,000 Followers After Denouncing R. Kelly

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.