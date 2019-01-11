North West Is a Supermodel in the Making While Wearing Kim Kardashian's Heels

Like mother, like daughter!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love their high-fashion. Whether designing their own clothes or being front-row at Fashion Week around the world, the proud parents know a thing or two about style.

So perhaps it should be no surprise that their daughter North West is a bit curious about clothes and all about exploring mommy's closet.

In a new social media post, Kim showcased her daughter's curiosity when she was spotted trying on mom's fiery heels.

"North in my closet," Kim wrote on Twitter as North posed in front of Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton handbags.