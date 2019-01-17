Happy Betty White Day! Celebrate the Star's Birthday With Her Greatest Roles Ever

As we try and wrap our heads around the fact that White is now 97, we have something for you to do in order to really get in the spirit of Betty White day. Yes, we just renamed January 17th as Betty White Day...deal with it!

Over the years, White has starred on TV show after TV show including memorable series like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Love Boat, The Golden Girls, Boston Legal and most recently Hot in Cleveland.

Since the iconic actress has been a Hollywood staple since the '50s when she nabbed her first big TV gig with Life With Elizabeth—her first role was in 1945 in the short film Time to Kill—there are a lot of roles we've seen her embody and bring to life.

Getty Images Life With Elizabeth In 1952, Betty White landed her first lead on a TV series with Life With Elizabeth. On the show, she played Elizabeth, wife to Alvin (Del Moore), as fans tuned in to see the day-to-day events of the newly married couple. The black-and-white show had three short sketches and often broke the imaginary fourth wall for a unique watching experience.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images Date With the Angels For two seasons, White played new bride Vickie Angel in the 1950s comedy show. Every episode followed Vickie and her insurance salesman husband Gus (Bill Williams) as well as their friends and neighbors.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images The Mary Tyler Moore Show Oh, Sue Ann Nivens! Beginning in season four of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White stepped into the role of Sue Ann Nivens, who to this day is one of her more memorable characters. Sue Ann was the neighborhood nymphomaniac, who works at the same network as Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), but instead of working on the WJM news show, she is the star of The Happy Homemaker and talks about cooking, decorating and bizarre themed shows about fruit and famine. Off screen she is saucy, man-obsessed and super competitive, which only made us love her more.

CBS via Getty Images The Betty White Show The Illinois native played an over-the-hill TV star named Joyce Whitman on The Betty White Show. Throughout the series, fans saw Joyce trying to stay relevant, star on a terrible crime drama called Undercover Woman, directed by her ex-husband, all while living with a crazy roommate named Mitzi (Georgia Engel).

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images The Love Boat The actress guest starred on five episodes of The Love Boat—the memorable series about romantic and hilarious tales of passengers and the crew on board the Pacific Princess—as both Louise Willis and Betsy Boucher from 1980 to 1985.

NBCU Photo Bank Mama's Family White was a recurring character on Mama's Family, which was a spinoff of the skit "The Family" from The Carol Burnett Show starring Vicki Lawrence as Thelma "Mama" Harper. White played the eldest of Thelma's three children, Ellen, who was pretentious and avoided the rest of her family unless it suited her to be with them.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank The Golden Girls Beginning in 1985, White played one of the four leads on The Golden Girls and won our hearts over with her portrayal of Rose Nylund. The series, which ran until 1992, was about four women who were either divorced or widowed and then became roommates in Florida. With Rose's sweet demeanor and eternal optimism, Blanche's (Rue McClanahan) love of all men, Dorthy's (Bea Arthur) strong and sassy command of the house and her mother Sophia's (Estelle Getty) witty and wild humor this show was quite a riot to watch every week.

CBS via Getty Images The Golden Palace The Golden Palace was a short-lived spinoff of The Golden Girls following Blance (McClanahan), Rose (White) and Sophia (Getty) after they buy a hotel. Since Dorthy (Arthur) is married now, the trio has to fend for themselves and figure out what it actually takes to run a hotel.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images Maybe This Time Julia Wallace (Marie Osmond) does everything in her power to stay away from dating and instead run the family-owned coffee shop she loves, but her mother Shirley (White) has other plans...making sure she doesn't give up on love.

CBS Productions Ladies Man As the only man of the house, Jimmy (Alfred Molina) is trying to raise his 10-year-old daughter with his current wife Donna (Sharon Lawrence), and his teenage daughter Bonnie (Kaley Cuoco) from his first wife. To make things more complicated his mom Mitzi (White) is always around and he now has a new baby to help with...but it's a boy!

20th Century Fox Television That '70s Show White was a recurring character on That '70s Show as Bea Sigurdson, Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) grandmother and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) mom. She was insane, totally passive aggressive and always yelling at her husband when she showed up in Wisconsin to pay the family a visit and it was hilarious.

Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images Boston Legal Beginning in 2005 through 2008, the hilarious actress began her role as Catherine Piper on Boston Legal. Catherine was complicated to say the least, starting as Alan Shore's (James Spader) secretary at Crane, Poole, and Schmidt, killing a man who kept killing people with cast-iron skillets and committing armed robberies at supermarkets. Oh, and she was the firm's sandwich and cake lady for a little bit before accidentally blowing up her doctor when she set his office on fire. She was wild.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images The Bold and the Beautiful What TV actress hasn't been on a soap opera, right? From 2006 to 2009, White played Ann Douglas, who was the long-lost mother of Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), on the long-running soap.

Touchstone Pictures The Proposal This comedy might be about a book publisher named Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) getting engaged to her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) in order to keep her visa and stay in America, but White's Grandma Annie really steals the show. When the fake couple goes to Alaska to meet Andrew's family, Grandma Annie, or "Gammie" makes everyone laugh with her tiny dog, bridal dress fitting jokes and chanting in the woods.

Touchstone Pictures You Again White plays Grandma Bunny in this 2010 comedy. After Marni (Kristen Bell) realizes her brother is going to marry her high school bully, and her mother Gail (Jamie Lee Curtis) is faced with her high school foe, the two can't help but face off against their nemesis ahead of the wedding. Good thing Grandma Bunny is there for comic relief...until her high school rival appears at the reception!

Mark Davis/WireImage Hot in Cleveland White plays the sassy caretaker Elka, who lives in the guest house of Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli), Joy (Jane Leeves) and Victoria (Wendi Malick) in this TV Land comedy. After the trio of Los Angeles entertainment industry veterans is forced to land in Cleveland, Ohio on their way to Paris, they quickly discover that beauty and age perceptions are different than where they are from. This causes them to stay in Cleveland and rent a house where Elka is still residing, and causing some mayhem on her own.