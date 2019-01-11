Grey's Anatomy Weathers the Windstorm—What Happens Next?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grey's Anatomy

ABC

The Grey's Anatomy winds are blowing more than just trees and power lines around—drama is also in the forecast.

When viewers last checked in with the docs of Grey Sloan Memorial, there was a hot ambulance hookup, patients in jeopardy and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was stuck in an elevator with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

In the Thursday, Jan. 17 midseason premiere, "Shelter From the Storm," viewers will once again find Mer and DeLuca in that elevator…but does anything happen? The windstorm continues to wreak havoc through Seattle and the power outage leaves the doctors in dire straits to save their patients. Meanwhile, all that drama between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) comes to a head when they confront just how complicated things have become.

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Disasters, Ranked

Get a sneak peek at the drama below.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Trapped

The midseason finale ended with Mer and DeLuca in an elevator. Looks like they're still there when the action picks up...but what type of action happens in the elevator?

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

So Close

That's a big elevator, they don't have to sit that close to each other.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Things Are...

Owen has his hands full. There's his relationship with Amelia and Teddy's pregnancy...

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

...Getting Complicated

The three have to confront the complicated situation they're all in together.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Mer?

Is that DeLuca's face when he sees Meredith?

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

The Boys

It looks like Mer will have quite the convo with DeLuca and Link when she gets out of the elevator.

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Something to Talk About

What could they be discussing?

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

The Ball is in Mer's Court

DeLuca and Link have both made it known they're interested in Mer.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Three's a Crowd

The battle for Meredith's heart?

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Decisions, Decisions

After the death of her husband, Meredith finally realized it was time to get back out there.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Dreamy

At the beginning of the season Meredith had a sex dream about DeLuca. Will it go beyond a dream?

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Some Trouble

Remember when Richard trashed that bar? Well, that may be the least of his problems...

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
George Anthony, Dr. Oz

George Anthony Says He Has Forgiven Casey Anthony After Near-Fatal Car Crash

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" Sneak Peek Will Have You Looking at Asuelu and Steven Differently

Criminal Minds

It's So Hard to Say Goodbye: Why Criminal Minds and So Many of Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

Sex Education, gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield

Why Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield Relish Sex Education's Awkwardness

Gillian Anderson Is Confidently Done Playing Dana Scully

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Back and Tropical Novelty T-Shirts Are All We Can Think About

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds to End With Season 15

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.