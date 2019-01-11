Inside the Renovated L.A. Home Shonda Rhimes Once Called "Ugly"

When Shonda Rhimes bought her L.A. home from Patricia Heaton for $8.8 million in 2014, the TV titan hated what she saw. And yet, she had to have it. "My first thought was that it was ugly. And wrong. The house was ugly and wrong," Rhimes writes in Architectural Digest's February issue (on newsstands now). "Six years ago, standing on the curb, a baby on each hip, a 10-year-old by my side, in the shade of a for sale sign, all I could think was, 'What an ugly, wrong house.'"

Though it looked like "pea soup," the 8,400-square-foot "behemoth" featured six bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus a pool. "The front had a Santa Barbara mission façade, complete with hulking dark-wood balconies. The back was light, distinctly Italian with ornate archways and carved stone," the Grey's Anatomy creator recalls. "It was as if the powers that be had, on a whim, sliced two different homes down the middle and glued opposing halves together. The result was too off-kilter to be considered quirky and too confusing to be deemed eccentric."