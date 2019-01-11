Fans Think The Weeknd Dissed Drake Over His Secret Baby in New Song "Lost in the Fire"

Cue an eyebrow raise.

On the heels of The Weeknd's newly released track with DJ Gesaffelstein, "Lost in the Fire," fans are pointing at another musical star: Drake.

Listeners took note of the Grammy winner's sultry lyrics, paying special attention to a line that goes, "And I just want a baby with the right one

(I just want a baby with the right) 'Cause I could never be the one to hide one (I could never be the one to hide)."

Fans inferred the comment was a reference to Drake, who secretly welcomed a son in October 2017, but did not confirm his existence until he released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, in June 2018 after Pusha T accused him of "hiding" the child on his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

"I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world," Drake retorted on "Emotionless." "I was hidin' the world from my kid."