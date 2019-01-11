Green Book Writer Nick Vallelonga Apologizes for Anti-Muslim Tweet

Green Book screenwriter Nick Vallelonga has apologized for posting a tweet backing a debunked conservative narrative that American Muslims could be seen cheering after 9/11. "@realDonaldTrump 100% correct," the screenwriter tweeted Nov. 25, 2015. "Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news."

(At a political rally, Donald Trump said, "Hey, I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering." At the time, ABC's George Stephanopoulos challenged the presidential candidate on his claim.)

Vallelonga, who deleted his Twitter account Wednesday after his tweet recirculated online, issued his mea culpa Thursday amid growing backlash. "I want to apologize. I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with Green Book. I especially deeply apologize to the incredibly brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali and all member of the Muslim faith for the hurt I have caused. I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr. Shirley's friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me," Vallelonga, 59, said in a statement. "Green Book is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better."