Tarek El Moussa Sounds Off on ''Bulls--t'' Rumors About Christina El Moussa's New Marriage

Tarek El Moussa wishes ex-wife Christina El Moussa only the best in her new marriage to Ant Anstead.

On Thursday, the home improvement guru addressed his Flip or Flop co-star's December wedding for the first time in several videos posted to his Instagram Stories. Tarek said he felt inclined to speak out in order to debunk several "bulls--t" tabloid reports that claim he is devastated over Christina moving on.

"Christina got married," the HGTV star shared. "Yes. I'm actually happy for her. I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."

The exes, who announced their split in 2016 and continue to work together on their wildly popular show, have an 8-year-old daughter named Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden.

Tarek, 37, continued, "I'm just so tired of the media's bulls--t. I'm happy. My life is amazing. I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family is great. I just want everybody to know that I'm doing fantastic and Im super happy and I'm positive."