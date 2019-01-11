Closet Staples for the Career Woman

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

We don't know about you, but the new year has us thinking about being our best selves. 

That means taking a long, hard and honest look at the areas of our lives in which we can improve. Of course there's room for improvement pretty much everywhere, but one area we're laser focused on is our careers. And the easiest way to kick it up a notch is with some fresh new boss lady-inspired outfits. Wouldn't you agree?

For classy-but-chic blazers, pants, dresses and more you should start circulating into your office wardrobe, keep scrolling! 

Something Navy Plaid Blazer

BUY IT: $99 at Nordstrom

Cap-Sleeve Sheath Dress in Stretch Velvet

BUY IT: $52 at J.Crew (with the code FLASH)

 

No. 2 Pencil Skirt in Italian Stretch Wool

BUY IT: $148 at J.Crew

Pleat Front Trousers

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

Rolled Sleeve Boyfriend Blazer

BUY IT: $108 at Express

Velvet Tank Top

BUY IT: $25 at J.Crew

Portfolio Dress

BUY IT: $111 at J.Crew (with the code FLASH)

Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer

BUY IT: $148 at J.Crew

Silky V-Neck Gramercy Tee

BUY IT: $40 at Express

Drapey Tie-Neck Top

BUY IT: $56 at J.Crew

Starbust Tank Dress

BUY IT: Starbust Tank Dress, $18 at Nordstrom Rack

Sleeveless Lurex® Jumpsuit

BUY IT: $40 at J.Crew (with the code FLASH)

Choker Neck Gramercy Tee

BUY IT: Choker Neck Gramercy Tee, $40 at Express

 

Ruffle Hem V-Neck Dress

BUY IT: $37 at Nordstrom Rack

 

Whisper Light Square Neck Dress

BUY IT: Whisper Light Square Neck Dress, $22 at Nordstrom Rack

 

Long-Sleeve Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

BUY IT: $98 at J.Crew

Going Out Blazer in Tinsel Tweed

BUY IT:  $64 at J.Crew with code FLASH

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

