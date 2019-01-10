R. Kelly's Daughter Condemns Him as a "Monster" Amid Allegations

Buku Abi, the estranged daughter of R. Kelly, is speaking out amid allegations against her father.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the artist wrote to her followers, "Buku here. I just want to say a few things… Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading this or affected by this."

"To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently," Buku continued. "I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this."