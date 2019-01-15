We Ranked the Wildest Temptation Island Pick-Up Lines From the Sexy Singles

USA
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 8:00 PM
The heat is on and so is the temptation.
After much anticipation, USA Network finally brought back the reality phenomenon known as Temptation Island this evening.
Hosted by the one and only Mark L. Walberg, the juicy series brings four dating couples together on an island. Once they arrive, however, the couples will be tempted by more than a few sexy singles who are ready to mingle and find love.
In tonight's premiere episode, the bachelors and bachelorettes introduced themselves to the four couples for the very first time.
And unlike The Bachelor where each contestant gets a dramatic limo arrival and small talk, these folks have a short amount of time to make a first impression and drop a pick-up line.
So how did they do? Not so bad if you ask us.
We compiled the most memorable quotes in our gallery below and tried our best to rank them from best to just average. Take a look for yourself and see if you're tempted by anyone.
"Hey guys, my name's Morgan. I'm a real estate agent and when I find something I like, I know how to close the deal."
"I'm Johnny, I'm a chiropractor from New York City. I'm great with my hands, always have your back and I'm here to find love. "
"Hi, I'm Allie from Ft. Lauderdale. I have a masters in communications so I've mastered the art of persuasion. But don't let my degrees fool you, I know how to have a great time."
"Hi guys. I'm Hannah. I'm an entrepreneur, which means I have a lot of hustle. When I see something I like, I go after it. Right now, I like what I see."
"Hey, I'm James. I'm a VP of a computer and design firm. I'm respectful. I'm faithful. I'm basically husband material and I'm ready to find a woman to be my wife."
"Hey y'all. I'm Kathryn. I'm from Nashville. I'm a Southern Belle loaded with ambition and right now, I know exactly what I want."
"Hola chicas. My name is Carlos. I was born and raised in Cuba. For me, life is an adventure and I don't want to go at it alone. I'm looking for the right girl to take the ride with me."
"My name is Jeffri. I'm a flight attendant and I've traveled all over the world, but I have yet to find love. I'm hoping landing on this island changes that."
"Hi guys. My name is Val and I'm from Brooklyn, New York and I'm a mama's boy. The only thing she taught me is how to treat a lady right."
"I'm Britt. I'm from Venice, California. I love life. I teach yoga and what's also important to me is a spiritual connection."
"How you guys doing? I'm Tyler. I'm from New York. One thing I do know how to do is win. I'm here to win one of you guys over."
"Hi guys, I'm Sheldyn. I'm sorry to break the news to you ladies, but odds are one of your guys is going to fall for me."
"Hello beautiful ladies. I'm Roman, a southern gentleman who likes to ride motorcycles. I look forward to bringing some good ole fashion excitement into your life."
"Hi guys. My name is Kayla. I'm a sales supervisor and in control at work. I'm on the island to take control of my love life and I'm looking for a man to be my partner."
Temptation Island airs Sunday and Monday nights at 9 p.m. on E!
(E! and USA are part of the NBCUniversal family)
