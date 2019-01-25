A Look Back at the 2009 SAG Awards 10 Years Later

It feels like a decade has passed in a blink of eye.

While many things have changed over the years, some of 2009's biggest stars are still making waves today. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who were only dating back then, chose to walk the red carpet separately at the 2009 SAG Awards.

This year, you can expect the power couple to return to the SAG Awards red carpet with three nominations between them.

Blunt is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Mary Poppins Returns and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for A Quiet Place. Krasinski may walk away with the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Elisabeth Moss is another star who has proven her staying power.