A Look Back at the 2009 SAG Awards 10 Years Later

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 4:00 AM

John Krasinski, 2009 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It feels like a decade has passed in a blink of eye.

While many things have changed over the years, some of 2009's biggest stars are still making waves today. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who were only dating back then, chose to walk the red carpet separately at the 2009 SAG Awards.

This year, you can expect the power couple to return to the SAG Awards red carpet with three nominations between them.

Blunt is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Mary Poppins Returns and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for A Quiet Place. Krasinski may walk away with the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Elisabeth Moss is another star who has proven her staying power.

Photos

The Best SAG Awards Dresses of All Time

In 2009, the Tokyo Project actress walked the red carpet with her then husband, Fred Armisen, before celebrating Mad Men's win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. This year, she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Handmaid's Tale.

Laura Linney could take home her second SAG award this weekend after a win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her part as Abigail Adams in John Adams in 2009.

From 30 Rock to Slumdog Millionaire, take a look back at the big winners from 2009 and get ready for another star-studded SAG Awards this Sunday.

Sean Penn, 2009 SAG Awards

Michael Buckner/WireImage

Sean Penn

The Mystic River actor was thrilled to take home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Leading Role for his role as Harvey Milk in Milk.

Meryl Streep, 2009 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The Mary Poppins Returns star was thankful to be honored with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for her work on Doubt.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Heath Ledger

The Brokeback Mountain actor posthumously received the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for playing The Joker in The Dark Knight.



Kate Winslet, 2009 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

The English actress was all smiles while accepting her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Hanna Schmitz in The Reader.

Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel, Irrfan Khan, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, 2009 SAG Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Slumdog Millionaire

The cast of Slumdog Millionaire had lots to celebrate when they were awarded the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Laura Linney, 2009 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laura Linney

The Nocturnal Animals actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role as Abigail Adams in John Adams. She could pick up another SAG award for her work on Ozark at this year's ceremony.



Hugh Laurie, 2009 SAG Awards

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Hugh Laurie

The English actor took to the stage to receive the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his work on House.

Sally Field, 2009 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sally Field

The Hello, My Name Is Doris actress happily accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Nora Walker on Brothers & Sisters.

Alec Baldwin, 2009 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin

The Saturday Night Live guest star beat out the competition to be receive the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for his role as Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock.



Tina Fey, 2009 SAG Awards

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Tina Fey

The Emmy winner took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role on 30 Rock.

Mad Men, Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Alison Brie, Kiernan Shipka, 2009 SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mad Men

In 2009, the cast of Mad Men was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

30 Rock, 2009 SAG Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

30 Rock

Talk about a celebration! The 30 Rock cast was ecstatic to win the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.



John Krasinski, 2009 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

John Krasinski

The Office star looked dapper in a suit for the 2009 SAG Awards. This year, Krasinski is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Emily Blunt, 2009 SAG Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

The Girl on the Train actress sparkled while making her way inside the ceremony. Blunt is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Mary Poppins Returns and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for A Quiet Place this year.

Amy Adams, 2009 SAG Awards

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Amy Adams

The Arrival star was a vision in purple on the red carpet. Adams could be a double winner at this year's ceremony where she is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Vice and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Sharp Objects.  



Fred Armisen, Elisabeth Moss, 2009 SAG Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss

The Golden Globe winner was simply stunning on the red carpet before her show, Mad Men, took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. This year, she could walk away with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role on The Handmaid's Tale.

Penelope Cruz, 2009 SAG Awards

J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress stunned in a velvet dress by Azzedine Alaia in 2009. Cruz is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her work on Assassination of Gianni Versace at this year's SAG Awards.

