BFFs Made in (7th) Heaven: See Birthday Girl Beverley Mitchell & Bestie Jessica Biel's Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Beverley Mitchell!

Today is the actress's 38th birthday and therefore it's time to celebrate. Whether you have always been a fan of the California native—she's been acting since she was four years old—or are addicted to her blog, we can all agree that Mitchell is sent from heaven...7th Heaven that is.

Although the birthday girl has had a long acting career, she is now, and forever will be, Lucy Camden from 7th Heaven to most of her fans. She was adorable on the family series, so why wouldn't you want that to be your legacy?

Plus, the long-running drama brought us one of the greatest real-life friendships Hollywood has ever seen...Mitchell and Jessica Biel.

In 1996, fans first met the Camden family and Mitchell and Biel, who played sisters Lucy and Mary on the show, met each other for the first time and the rest they say is history!

Read

How Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell's Sisterhood Lasted Far Beyond 7th Heaven

After more than 20 years of friendship this duo is still going strong and makes us seriously wish we were an honorary Camden sister and therefore a part of this pair. 

Throughout their lives, these two have always been there for one another. Whether it was Biel being in Mitchell's wedding, or Mitchell being there when her TV big sis first met her now-husband Justin Timberlake, the co-stars have been through it all together.

That's why we had to celebrate Mitchell's birthday by taking a look back at her sweetest moments with her BFF. It only seems fitting that Mitchell and Biel both get a little shout out on Mitchell's day because together they are two of our favorite sisters, actresses and friends.

They are so stinking cute as BFFs and they have the pictures to prove it. Here's to hoping Mitchell is spending the day with her adorable family and gets a special appearance by Biel with a cake in hand.

Happy birthday, Bev! We hope it's full of cake, wine and more BFF time.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Fast Friends

Jessica Biel met future best friend Beverley Mitchell in 1996 when they were both cast in the family drama 7th Heaven. Little did they know that the show would go on to be a phenomenon, lasting 11 years.

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Older Sister

Mitchell initially auditioned for the role of Mary Camden in the series. But when she read for Lucy, the producers knew it was a perfect fit. Even though Biel played Mitchell's older sister in the series, Mitchell is actually older by 14 months.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Bridesmaid!

The dynamic duo has remained tight into adulthood. Biel was even a bridesmaid at Mitchell's 2008 wedding!

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Sister Reunion

Biel and Mitchell weren't the only Camden sisters! Mitchell shared a shot of a reunion with their third sister, played by Mackenzie Rosman. On her blog she wrote, "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!"

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Birthday Love

"Happy Birthday to my TV little sister and real life soul sister," Biel wrote for her BFF's birthday. She continued saying, "Hope today is filled with all the good good you can handle. Love you!"

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

On-Set Fun

"Pretty much every moment that Jessie and I were on set together was a favorite," Mitchell said about her time on the series.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Silly Friends

The girls were known for their on-set antics as the show followed them from adolescence to adulthood. Biel shared this funny throwback to Instagram, writing, "Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom."

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

22 Years Later

"She's everything I could dream of in a sister and more. And I'm really grateful that our friendship and love continues to this day, 22 years later," Mitchell previously told Today about their special bond.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

90's Style

The show started in 1996 and reflected the sometimes crazy style of the time. The Sinner star shared a picture from the show, writing, "Baggy sweater vest? Check. Baggy skater jeans? Check. 90s angst? CHECK YES."

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Through Thick & Thin

"In 1996 I was give the gift of sisters who will forever hold a place in my heart and my life!!!" Mitchell shared on social media in 2018 with throwback photos of her TV sisters proving their bond is still going strong.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Falling In Love

Both girls were there for each other when they found love. Mitchell married her college sweetheart while Biel fell in love with Justin Timberlake. The mother of two was their for the adorable couple's first meeting, telling Access Hollywood, "They met, it was at the Golden Globes. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting."

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Sisters By Choice

Even though neither of them have sisters in real life, they consider their relationship to be just as close as blood. Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight, "I would describe our friendship as a sisterhood for sure just because we've gone through the ups and downs."

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Fashion Faux Pas

No matter what phase in their lives they're in, these two BFFs have always made it through together and come out stronger and closer. They even made it through their '90s fashion faux pas and oversize sweatshirt phase.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Better and Stronger

Mitchell is never afraid to express her appreciation for her friend. She shared on her blog, "Thank you for being you and for helping shape me into the woman I am today. I am better, stronger, and more accepting because of you! You truly are one of the greatest humans I know and I love you beyond words."

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Future Mamas!

Little did these girls know that one day both would be moms. Mitchell has a daughter, Kenzie, and a son, Hutton, while Biel has one son named Silas. After Silas's birth, Mitchell expressed her happiness for the couple to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I'm so thrilled that I am able to be there with them in this incredible experience of parenthood."

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell

Instagram

Soul Sisters

"Jess, you truly are one in a million! I never could have dreamed a job would bring me one of the most important people in my life. You are more than a friend, you are family," Mitchell shared for Biel's birthday, alongside a series of pictures of the pair throughout the years.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Next Generation

The dynamic duo is passing their friendship on to the next generation! Mitchell told Access Hollywood that their toddlers do a music class together and are cute friends. "Si and Hut are buddies. I would definitely say that Hutton has a deep love for Si and loves to give Silas big, big hugs," she shared.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

My Rock

"I love you more than words can ever express! You have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly and somehow you still manage to love me! Thank you for your kindness, your love, your brilliant advice, your laughter, and your encouragement through the past 20 plus years," the Hollywood Darlings star wrote to celebrate Biel's birthday. "You deserve everything you could ever dream of!! I hope you are being spoiled rotten my friend! I love you Jess! Thanks for always being my rock!! I am a better person because of you! Xoxo!"

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Party Pals

These two really have done it all together and thankfully they have the hilarious, costume-filled throwback photos to prove it!

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Couples That Play Together, Stay Together

Mitchell and Biel's husbands are also in on their 20 plus year friendship, which means date night's to see Timberlake perform. "My love for this girl is deep!!!! Jess, you truly are the best! Thanks for giving us an awesome parents night out! I love you to the! Love you @jessicabiel @justintimberlake you killed it like you always do!!!" Mitchell captioned this snap in October 2018.

