Meet The Other Two: What Happens When Your Brother Becomes Super Famous And You're...Not

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 1:05 PM

Looking for a new comedy to obsessively quote and devote your life to? Look no further than The Other Two, Comedy Central's new series from Saturday Night Live veterans Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

In the above sneak peek, meet ChaseDreams (Case Walker), a 13-year-old who becomes an overnight pop music sensation with his hit "Marry U at Recess." He's on Today with his mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who might be into the fame more than the pint-sized singer. And then there are Pat's other two kids (hence the show's name), Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke). They're…not famous. But Cary's trying!

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

"I'm reading for the role of ‘Man at party who smells fart,'" Cary says at an audition in the clip above, making quite the subtle face of a man who smells a fart at a party.

As for Brooke, who was a dancer as a teenager, well, she's squatting in an apartment she's supposed to be trying to sell.

Just how did Chase get his name, ChaseDreams? Thank a decorative rock. See more in the clip above.

The Other Two also stars Ken Marino as Chase's new manager and features guest appearances by many famous faces including, Beck Bennett, Kate Berlant, Michael Che, Andy Cohen, Heidi Gardner, Jackie Hoffman, Daniel K. Isaac, Brandon Scott Jones, Richard Kind, Greta Lee, Tinsley Mortimer, Andy Ridings, Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, Julio Torres, JJ Totah and Patrick Wilson.

The Other Two premieres Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 p.m. after the final season premiere of Broad City.

