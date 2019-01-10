Meet The Other Two: What Happens When Your Brother Becomes Super Famous And You're...Not

Looking for a new comedy to obsessively quote and devote your life to? Look no further than The Other Two, Comedy Central's new series from Saturday Night Live veterans Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

In the above sneak peek, meet ChaseDreams (Case Walker), a 13-year-old who becomes an overnight pop music sensation with his hit "Marry U at Recess." He's on Today with his mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who might be into the fame more than the pint-sized singer. And then there are Pat's other two kids (hence the show's name), Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke). They're…not famous. But Cary's trying!