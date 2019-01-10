The CW's Spring Premiere Dates Are Here: When Do The 100, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin Return?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 11:15 AM

The 100

Robert Falconer/The CW

It's officially time to start those countdown clocks because the CW has finally released its spring premiere dates!

That means we now know when The 100 returns (125 years and a whole new planet later), when Jane the Virgin will be back to follow up on that massive Michael cliffhanger from last season, and when iZombie's final season will make its debut. We also now have a premiere date for the new series In the Dark, and a return date for Legends of Tomorrow, which is switching timeslots with Arrow this spring. 

Sure, we've still got to wait until March for most of these debuts, but it's just really nice to have some dates to mark down on our calendars. See below for the full schedule of premieres and finales!

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

Jane the Virgin: Final season premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. 

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Midseason return on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. (Arrow moves to Mondays at 9 p.m.) 

In the Dark: Series premiere Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. 

iZombie: Final season premieres Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. 

The 100: Returns Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. 

Season Finales:

Black Lighting: Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. 

All American: Wednesday, March 20 at 9 p.m. 

Legacies: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. 

Supernatural: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. 

Roswell, New Mexico: Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. 

To keep up with all the networks' midseason schedules, be sure to check out our full rundown

