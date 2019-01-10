The CW's Spring Premiere Dates Are Here: When Do The 100, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin Return?

It's officially time to start those countdown clocks because the CW has finally released its spring premiere dates!

That means we now know when The 100 returns (125 years and a whole new planet later), when Jane the Virgin will be back to follow up on that massive Michael cliffhanger from last season, and when iZombie's final season will make its debut. We also now have a premiere date for the new series In the Dark, and a return date for Legends of Tomorrow, which is switching timeslots with Arrow this spring.

Sure, we've still got to wait until March for most of these debuts, but it's just really nice to have some dates to mark down on our calendars. See below for the full schedule of premieres and finales!