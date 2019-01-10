Goodbye Vampires, Hello Laughs: Nina Dobrev on Her New Sitcom Life With CBS's Fam

Nina Dobrev is in a whole different world with her new TV show. No, it's not because of a magic spell or something mystical, it's a whole new genre and frontier for The Vampire Diaries veteran: multi-camera sitcoms. She stars in Fam on CBS.

"It's very different. They're so different. The live audience aspect is one big one, the fact that it's a straight comedy, the fact that it's a lot broader, you have to be bigger on sitcoms. You have to enunciate and project for the people in the audience," Dobrev explained. "It's kind of like doing a mini play every single week and you get a new script every week that you have to memorize, and they change the lines every day up until—and ever during—the live taping. They'll come in and whisper a new line in your ear and you have to test it out in front of the audience for the first time."