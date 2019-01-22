So Glam! Take a Look Back at the Best Dresses of All Time From the SAG Awards

Award season is in full swing!

On Sunday, you can expect more glitz and glamour when the biggest stars walk the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.

We can hardly wait to see what nominees including Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga and Emma Stone wear to the show. These ladies have all been rocking showstopping numbers so far this awards season and we know there are more amazing looks to come.

In addition to the nominees and presenters, all eyes will be on first-time host Megan Mullally who took to Instagram to explain that no designers had offered to dress her for the SAG Awards in December. Who do you think she will wear to emcee the ceremony? No matter what, we're sure she will look amazing!

Before the awards show this weekend, we are going down memory lane to relive the best red carpet fashion moments from the SAG Awards.