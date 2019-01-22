So Glam! Take a Look Back at the Best Dresses of All Time From the SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 4:00 AM

Emily Blunt, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Award season is in full swing!

On Sunday, you can expect more glitz and glamour when the biggest stars walk the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.

We can hardly wait to see what nominees including Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga and Emma Stone wear to the show. These ladies have all been rocking showstopping numbers so far this awards season and we know there are more amazing looks to come.

In addition to the nominees and presenters, all eyes will be on first-time host Megan Mullally who took to Instagram to explain that no designers had offered to dress her for the SAG Awards in December. Who do you think she will wear to emcee the ceremony? No matter what, we're sure she will look amazing!

Before the awards show this weekend, we are going down memory lane to relive the best red carpet fashion moments from the SAG Awards.

Photos

Stars React to the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations

From Margot Robbieto Alison Brie, we are never disappointed by the stunning fashion at the SAG Awards. These ladies always bring their fashion A-game for this award show and we expect this year will be no exception to the rule. Who are you most excited to see at the big show on Sunday? 

Get ready for all the action by taking a look back at all the best looks from SAG Awards below.

Kristen Bell, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kristen Bell

The Frozen star stunned a pink J. Mendel dress before taking the stage to host the awards ceremony in 2018.

Halle Berry, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Halle Berry

The Monster's Ball actress took the red carpet by storm in a sexy Pamella Roland gown.

Gina Rodriguez, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gina Rodriguez

The Golden Globe winner turned heads in a floral Rasario frock at the 2018 award show.

Alison Brie, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alison Brie

The married star Glow-ed in a red Dundas dress and Jimmy Choo shoes for the big show.

ESC: Saoirse Ronan, SAG Awards Trends

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

The Lady Bird actress was a showstopper in a long-sleeved pink Louis Vuitton dress with metallic detailing. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewelry.

ESC: Allison Williams, Ralph & Russo

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Allison Williams

The Get Out star channeled '20s flapper vibes in a Ralph & Russo design. 

Margot Robbie, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya star deserved a gold medal for this feathered design by Miu Miu. 

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, 2017 SAG Awards, Best Dressed

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed both her sweet and daring sides with a sheer, princess-worthy Reem Acra gown. 

Emily Blunt, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

The Mary Poppins star looked flawless in a nude embellished Roberto Cavalli gown in 2017.  

Emma Stone, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emma Stone

In 2017, The La La Land star rocked a black lace Alexander McQueen gown.

Brie Larson, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie's Jason Wu gown showed the benefit of making things slightly off center.

ESC: Maisie Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star showed the impact of a slip dress with this pale pink number by Charlie Brear.

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star's Vivienne Westwood gown is fit for a bride.

Alicia Vikander, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alicia Vikander

The Danish Girl beauty simply stunned in 2016 in this Louis Vuitton gown, which she later accessorized with a Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Marion Cotillard

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Marion Cotillard

Fairytale alert! Marion's 2008 Nina Ricci gown is a princess' daydream.

Reese Witherspoon, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon

Utter elegance from the Oscar winner in asymmetric Armani.

Julianne Moore, SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Ms. Moore's flawless style record speaks for itself, with another hit in this emerald beaded Givenchy gown.

Diana Kruger

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Back in 2010, the blond beauty delivered one of the most polarizing SAG Awards looks of all time in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown with a draped shoulder.

Mila Kunis, SAG

©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

Oh my gorgeous! Back at the 2011 show, SAG-nominated actress caused a jaw-dropping moment in a dramatic Alexander McQueen chiffon bustier gown with a stunning crimson print.

Viola Davis, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Viola Davis

This look is everything! Viola and Max Mara are a match made in designer heaven on the 2015 red carpet.

Amanda Seyfried , SAG Arrivals

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried

In one of her best looks ever, Amanda stunned in a gorgeous in a deep midnight blue Zac Posen design with a bold Lorraine Schwartz pendant the 2013 awards show.

Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

Felicity Jones, SAG Awards, 2015

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

The Brit actress was perfection in this blush Balenciaga.

Kate Hudson

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The star prooved that a long-sleeved dress can still ooze sex appeal with a sleek Pucci gown at the 2010 SAG Awards. 

Natalie Dormer, SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Natalie Dormer

Hollywood or King's Landing, Natalie Dormer knows how to wear a gown and this Naeem Khan watercolor print at the 2015 show was no exception.

Nina Dobrev, SAG Arrivals, 2013

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

The TVD starlet stunned in hot pink Elie Saab for the 2013 award show.

Amy Adams, SAG Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Pile on the glam! The Golden Globe-winning star achieved red carpet perfection at the 2014 SAG Awards, turning heads in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with architectural interest.

Naomi Watts, SAG Arrivals

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Ahhh. Naomi was breathtaking in a sparkling embroidered Marchesa gown in 2013.

Lea Michele, SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lea Michele

This enchanting Oscar de la Renta dress from the 2011 red carpet is much more than meets the eye—the blush halter gown is a meticulous crepe de chine design with head-to-toe caviar beaded embroidery.

Sofia Vergara, SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Sofía Vergara

Ay caramba! The Modern Family actress is a vision in a sparkling Donna Karan Atelier with an enormous Amrapali necklace.

Tina Fey, SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Tina Fey

The comedienne is all drama in a vibrant Oscar de la Renta design with ample floral texture at the 2011 SAG Awards.

January Jones

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

January Jones

In gold lace and black mesh, January is cutting-edge gorgeous in a Carolina Herrera design back in 2011.

Nicole Kidman, SAG Arrivals

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

The statuesque star dazzled in an embellished gown by Vivienne Westwood featuring intricate beaded details and a provocative mesh layer in 2013. As for accessories, the actress wore magnificent Fred Leighton pendant earrings made of black enamel, diamonds and carved jade, as well as a sparkling diamond and platinum filigree ring. 

Freida Pinto

Jeff Kravitz/WireImage

Freida Pinto

At the 2009 SAG Awards, the Slumdog Millionaire star looked enchanted in a periwinkle Marchesa gown.

