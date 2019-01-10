Emmy Rossum: I Want to Leave Shameless While I Still Love It

Emmy Rossum is opening up, both about her wellness philosophy and the decision she made to leave Shameless. Her Shameless announcement rocked millions of fans.

In the new issue of Shape, Rossum opened up about why she's saying goodbye to Fiona Gallagher and the Showtime series she's called home for nine seasons.

"I made 110 episodes playing the character of Fiona, and it's been an incredible journey," she told Shape. "I've learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right. I'm also extremely proud of what I was able to accomplish off-screen, with my negotiation for equal pay and the effect that had on other women in the industry and in general."