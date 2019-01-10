Andy Samberg Reveals the Jokes That Didn't Make the Cut at the 2019 Golden Globes

So many jokes, so little time.

Such was the case for Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, this year's 2019 Golden Globes hosts. As the comedian explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, there were tons of quips that simply didn't make it into the NBC broadcast this year. Fortunately, the comedian got another chance to tell them to an audience.

"There's so little time," he said of the annual ceremony. "There were a lot of jokes we really loved that we didn't get to cover and I thought, if it was ok with everyone here, I would just bang through a bunch that we didn't get to do."

Drumroll please!