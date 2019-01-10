What Brings Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman to Tears?

The agents of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles are tough. They wheel and deal with the best of them, making very lucrative deals almost daily, so it takes a lot to get one of them to break and cry. But it happens to the best of them, even Josh Altman as you can see in the preview below.

What gets Altman? It's nothing to do with his wife or kid, but rather…football. Yep, football. Altman is a devoted New England Patriots fan, so when he begins working with former New York Giants player Antonio Pierce his resolve is tested.