Lady Gaga Apologizes for "Twisted" R. Kelly Song "Do What U Want"

Amid a growing number of sexual misconduct allegations made against R. Kelly, Lady Gaga apologized late Wednesday night for previously collaborating with the R&B singer on ARTPOP.

In the song's chorus, the duo sang, "You can't have my heart and (Help me now) / You won't use my mind / But do what you want with my body / Do what you want with my body (With your body) / You can't stop my voice, 'cause / You don't own my life (You) / But do what you want with my body / (What I want, when I want, when I want) / Do what you want with my body."

"Do What U Want" was the second single off her 2013 album, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was instantly controversial, and yet, she performed the number with Kelly when she hosted Saturday Night Live and during the American Music Awards. For years, Gaga publicly ignored the controversy surrounding Kelly's involvement, though she replaced him with Christina Aguilera on the remixed version of the song in January 2014. The music video with Kelly, directed by provocative photographer Terry Richardson (who himself has faced his own allegations of sexual misconduct) was filmed but never released. But in the summer of 2014, TMZ posted leaked footage from the set depicting sexually suggestive scenes. Initially, Gaga told fans the video's release had been delayed because she was only given a week to plan and execute it. "It is very devastating for someone like me. I devote every moment of my life to creating fantasies for you," she wrote on her site. "All my most successful videos were planned over a period of time when I was rested and my creativity was honored."