Jessie James Decker's Fool-Proof Weight Loss Plan Is ''So Easy''

Jessie James Decker is revealing the secret to losing baby weight and keeping it off.

The country singer gave birth to her son, Forrest Bradley Decker, in April 2018 and it has been a long journey, but she has officially reached her goal weight. Even more amazing is that she did it faster than she did after her last two kids. And Jessie tells E! News that it is all thanks to the South Beach Diet, and, of course, her commitment to being healthy. It also helps that the meals are really good.

So how exactly does it work? Well, depending on whether or not you are breastfeeding, people start out on phase one or two of the famed diet. According to the star, phase one is a diet plan composed of mostly protein and vegetables, but luckily, phase two introduces the "good" carbs and fats. Then there are the snacks, which include a "delicious" chocolate caramel shake. And for dinner people can choose to cook their own meals.

Jessie's personal favorite to make at home is a hearty bowl of gumbo, which is surprisingly low-cal and tastes yummy too. It might even become a part of the program one day!