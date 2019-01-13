2019 Critics' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Awards season is officially in full swing.

Just one week after the 2019 Golden Globes, ballots were cast yet again for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. The show, aired on The CW and hosted by Taye Diggs, handed out accolades to achievements in both film and television.

The Favourite, which stars Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn, leads the pack with 14 nominations, including Best Picture. Black Panther followed close behind with 12 nominations and First Man with 10. Movies with nine nods include A Star Is Born, Vice and Mary Poppins Returns.

Amy Adams had quite a year as well and is nominated in both the television and film categories for her roles in Sharp Objects and Vice, respectively.

In the television realm, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Americans and Escape at Dannemora received five nominations each.