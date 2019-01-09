R. Kelly's Former "Student" Keke Palmer Speaks Out Against Singer

Surviving R. Kelly has made an impact on Keke Palmer.

In a new post on Instagram, the actress and singer revealed that she just finished watching the Lifetime docu-series and wanted to share her reaction.

"I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kelly's for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today... All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept," she wrote to her followers. "Many people experience hardships and do not allow themselves to find freedom through their passion enough to shine a light."

Keke continued, "R. Kelly received that grace from God. God blessed him to vindicate his childhood shortcomings and yet still he has slapped God in the face by his actions towards these women. I am hurt and saddened because he could have been a blessing to these women but instead he repeatedly took advantage and that I cannot accept."