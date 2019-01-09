Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Jamie Bell

Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara!

The Hollywood actress is expecting her first child with Jamie Bell, multiple outlets report.

According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, Kate was overheard telling Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes that she was pregnant.

The couple, who has been married since July 2017, has tried to keep their romance on the private side. At the same time, fans have still been able to get a glimpse into this pair's special love story.

"Netflix and chill is date night. Couch. Postmates. That's the date night," Jamie previously shared with E! News when asked about his ideal evening with Kate. "Our perfect date night is a movie and dinner."

Sounds simple, right?