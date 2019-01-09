Hailey Baldwin's Belt Is the Affordable Accessory You Need in 2019

Hailey Baldwin is all wrapped up in a major 2019 fashion trend: the extra-long belt.

Since the last New York Fashion Week, when Off-White revealed the cult-favorite Caution Tape Belt on the runway, we've seen the style on a few trendsetting celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Typically, the accessory is styled over a jacket at the smallest part of the waistline, offering a feminine shape to menswear-inspired blazers. Made from polyester or cotton (in most cases) and a metal buckle, the belt also adds a streetwear touch to a sophisticated look, transforming a blazer into something modern and fresh.

Hailey wears it well. For a typical day in Mrs. Bieber's life, the model stepped out in Beverly Hills, wearing the Krost Dry Clean Only Suit Jacket and For Support Belt, paired with a white T-shirt, cuffed denim, a black purse and green beanie. Effortlessly cool, on trend and comfortable—the star and her stylist Maeve Reilly are demonstrating the effect the simple belt has on a look.