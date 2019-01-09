Meghan Markle's First Official Patronage Accidentally Revealed by the National Theatre

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Christmas Day

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Oops! The National Theatre might've just let some major royal news slip.

As the world continues to wait for an official announcement, it appears that Meghan Markle's first royal patronage has been revealed. On Wednesday, a message on the National Theatre's website, dated for Jan. 10, read, "The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron." The announcement has since been taken down, but screengrabs have already started to appear on social media.

So what does this news mean? This will be the first time that, as a royal family member, Meghan has officially lent her support to an organization or a charity.

Photos

All the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

Queen Elizabeth II, who is the current royal patron of the National Theatre, has reportedly passed the role on to the Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported last month that Meghan had a meeting with the artistic director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris. The private gathering sparked rumors that Meghan, who was an actress for many years, might be having discussions about her first patronage.

E! News has reached out to the Palace and the National Theatre for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Why Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Are Delaying Their Wedding

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Belt Is the Affordable Accessory You Need in 2019

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

The 25 Stages of Watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

What Winter? 4 Stars Kicking Off 2019 in Bikinis

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Makes Cheeky Remark After Flirty Night Out With Pete Davidson

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Richest Man in the World, Getting Divorced After 25 Years: What's at Stake

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.