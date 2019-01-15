Chicago West Turns One! Celebrate With Her Cutest Baby Photos

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chicago West

Instagram

It's a party in Chi Town! OK, it's actually a party everywhere, because Chicago West is turning 1 years old today. Isn't that insane and totally exciting?!

This is a pretty big deal, mainly because it seems like just yesterday Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced that they were expecting their third child via surrogate. Now, the happy couple is getting ready to welcome another child via surrogate and since Chicago is so darn cute, we can see why they'd want to add to their family ASAP.

In honor of one of the youngest Kardashian ladies turning one—times flies, right?!—we've rounded up the cutest pictures that exist of this adorable little girl.

She really does bring a smile to our faces every time we see her on her mom's social media accounts and therefore we want to celebrate her smile, cute hairstyles and fierce ensembles through pictures.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas 2018

It's only a matter of time until Chicago is following in her big sister North West's footsteps and demanding our attention any time she steps outside. Before Chicago becomes way cooler than all of us—North is already too cool for school—we are going to take a minute to remember the little one's first year on earth.

As the Kardashian family gears up for a slew of first birthdays this year, with cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson's birthdays quickly approaching, it's Chicago's time to shine.

Check out the most memorable moments of Chicago's life thus far below and relive the whirlwind year she's had since becoming a West. 

Happy birthday, Chicago! We can't wait to see what this next year brings for you doll.

Chicago West, Sophia Pippen

Instagram

Girl Time

Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Love

Chicago bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

Christmas Card

The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Saint's Birthday

Twitter

Tarzan Meet Chicago

The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.

Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

Doting Daddy

Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!

Chicago West, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon

Instagram

Generations

Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Chicago West, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Party

Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Kousins

The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Sleepover Time

Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?

Article continues below

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

OMG, these two are so stinking precious.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Three Amigos

"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Bali Besties

Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.

Article continues below

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mommy & Me

While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Game On

"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Brother-Sister Bond

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

KoKo's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Hug It Out!

"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Sweet Snapchat

"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com

Chi's First Easter

Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram/Marcus Hyde

First Family Photo

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Saint West

Instagram

Kissing Cuties

Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."

Article continues below

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Snapchat

Baby's First Selfie

Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."

Chicago West, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, YouTube

YouTube

Chicago's Debut!

Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Chicago West , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Babies , Birthdays , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Goran Visnjic

This Is Us Adds Goran Višnjić as Beth's Teacher—Should We Be Worried?!

Netflix

Warning! Netflix Subscription Prices Are Going Up Again

Adele, 2017 Grammys

Adele Channels June Carter Cash: See the Crazy Transformation & All of Her Other Wild Costumes

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Um, Did My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Just Get Invited to a Sex Party?

Family Guy

Why Family Guy Is Phasing Out Gay Jokes

Better Things

Better Things Season 3 Trailer Has Everything, From Mean Daughters to Menopause

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Would React If Scott Disick Proposed to Sofia Richie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.