Chicago West Turns One! Celebrate With Her Cutest Baby Photos

Instagram
It's a party in Chi Town! OK, it's actually a party everywhere, because Chicago West is turning 1 years old today. Isn't that insane and totally exciting?!
This is a pretty big deal, mainly because it seems like just yesterday Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced that they were expecting their third child via surrogate. Now, the happy couple is getting ready to welcome another child via surrogate and since Chicago is so darn cute, we can see why they'd want to add to their family ASAP.
In honor of one of the youngest Kardashian ladies turning one—times flies, right?!—we've rounded up the cutest pictures that exist of this adorable little girl.
She really does bring a smile to our faces every time we see her on her mom's social media accounts and therefore we want to celebrate her smile, cute hairstyles and fierce ensembles through pictures.
It's only a matter of time until Chicago is following in her big sister North West's footsteps and demanding our attention any time she steps outside. Before Chicago becomes way cooler than all of us—North is already too cool for school—we are going to take a minute to remember the little one's first year on earth.
As the Kardashian family gears up for a slew of first birthdays this year, with cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson's birthdays quickly approaching, it's Chicago's time to shine.
Check out the most memorable moments of Chicago's life thus far below and relive the whirlwind year she's had since becoming a West.
Happy birthday, Chicago! We can't wait to see what this next year brings for you doll.
Instagram
Girl Time
Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Love
Chicago bonds with cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter.
Twitter
Christmas Card
The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.
Twitter
Tarzan Meet Chicago
The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.
Instagram
Doting Daddy
Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!
Instagram
Generations
Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.
Instagram
Unicorn Party
Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.
Instagram
Kousins
The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.
Instagram
Sleepover Time
Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?
Instagram
Cheesin'
OMG, these two are so stinking precious.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Three Amigos
"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.
Instagram
Bali Besties
Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.
Instagram
Mommy & Me
While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.
Instagram
Game On
"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Brother-Sister Bond
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
Twitter
KoKo's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
E!
Hug It Out!
"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Snapchat
"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.
Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com
Chi's First Easter
Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.
Instagram/Marcus Hyde
First Family Photo
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!
Instagram
Kissing Cuties
Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.
Snapchat
Baby's First Selfie
Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."
YouTube
Chicago's Debut!
Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.