Chicago West Turns One! Celebrate With Her Cutest Baby Photos

It's a party in Chi Town! OK, it's actually a party everywhere, because Chicago West is turning 1 years old today. Isn't that insane and totally exciting?!

This is a pretty big deal, mainly because it seems like just yesterday Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced that they were expecting their third child via surrogate. Now, the happy couple is getting ready to welcome another child via surrogate and since Chicago is so darn cute, we can see why they'd want to add to their family ASAP.

In honor of one of the youngest Kardashian ladies turning one—times flies, right?!—we've rounded up the cutest pictures that exist of this adorable little girl.

She really does bring a smile to our faces every time we see her on her mom's social media accounts and therefore we want to celebrate her smile, cute hairstyles and fierce ensembles through pictures.