Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After her ex Josh Murray  compared her to the devil, Andi Dorfman took to Instagram to seemingly address the diss.

The former Bachelorette star posted a picture of a sign with the following words of wisdom: "You can't control someone else's negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it." 

The season 10 star then captioned the post with a few simple words.

"Thank you, next," she wrote. "Here's to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there! The future is looking [sparkles emoji]. #WednesdayWisdom."

The exes' most recent drama unfolded on Monday just before the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Murray posted a picture of him proposing to Dorfman during their season of The Bachelorette. However, he covered up her face with a devil emoji.

"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he wrote at the time along with the hashtags"#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Murray also made the geotag Hell, Norway. However, he clearly took some heat from Bachelor Nation.

 

"Apparently, my post made some waves in a bad way," he told his followers in an Instagram Stories video. "I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn't very humorous. I guess I'm not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that's my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk." 

So, he quickly deleted the post.

"A lot of people, at least my friends, they're like 'No, leave it up,'" he added. "But, I mean, if it's hurting people's feelings, I don't ever want to do that. So, anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation. See ya out there."

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Fans first met Dorfman on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. She then went on to hand out the roses on the 2014 season of The Bachelorette and became engaged to Murray. However, the attorney and former baseball player broke up in 2015.

"We were both very aware of the fact that we just didn't better each other," she told Chris Harrison on a Bachelor special. "I didn't feel supported and empowered, and I don't think I gave him the support and empowerment that he needed. When you have two very passionate, very strong personalities in one house and nobody can back down and nobody is the calming force for one another, it's a lot of tension in one house."

Still, Dorfman told Harrison she would "always love" Murray and that she hoped they could be friends. However, things quickly took a turn.

In 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not OK: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After and alleged Murray was emotionally and verbally abusive. He later described Dorfman's allegations as a "fictional story" and "ludicrous" on Bachelor in Paradise, where he dated and became engaged to Amanda Stanton. However, the two later split.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News , TV , Feuds

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Why Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Are Delaying Their Wedding

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Belt Is the Affordable Accessory You Need in 2019

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's First Official Patronage Accidentally Revealed by the National Theatre

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

The 25 Stages of Watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

What Winter? 4 Stars Kicking Off 2019 in Bikinis

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Makes Cheeky Remark After Flirty Night Out With Pete Davidson

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Richest Man in the World, Getting Divorced After 25 Years: What's at Stake

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.