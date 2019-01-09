Kate Beckinsale Makes Cheeky Remark After Flirty Night Out With Pete Davidson

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 1:01 PM
Turns out Pete Davidson isn't the only one with the jokes.
Kate Beckinsale showed off her sense of humor on Wednesday after an Instagram user decided to comment on Kate's rumored hook-up with the Saturday Night Live star, 25. It all went down when Beckinsale shared a photo of her model mother to the platform, under which someone commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."
"No that's my mother," the 45-year-old sassily responded. "Easy mistake."
It is unclear if anything romantic transpired between Kate and Pete, but a source previously told E! News that they spotted the celebs looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described.
And with his rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly playing his wing man, Pete managed to score some one-on-one time with the famed actress. The insider revealed, "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." During their chat, MGK kept Kate's friend company.
Pete and Machine Gun Kelly eventually left the A-list soirée, with Kate leaving not long after. However, it's worth mentioning that a second source told E! News, "They did not go home together."
Davidson is clearly back in the dating game after his shocking split from pop princess Ariana Grande. He and the 25-year-old called off their engagement in October, and just two months later a source told E! News that the SNL star was dating again.
Luckily for Pete, Kate seems to be drawn to comedians. The actress, who shares a daughter with Michael Sheen, was once spotted smooching British comedian Jack Whitehall in November. And before Jack, Kate had a brief fling with comedian Matt Rife.
