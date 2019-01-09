Gwyneth Paltrow's Detoxing Regimen Has Us Rethinking Our 2019 Goals

New year, new detox?

It's no secret that January is a good time for millions of Americans to try that new workout or explore a new diet. And for some consumers, it's time for a full-on detox.

In the latest episode of The Goop Podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her decision to cleanse once a year.

According to the actress, it may not be the easiest thing to do, but it's so worth it in the end.

"I usually detox at least once a year unless I'm testing something out for goop.com, which has been known to happen quite a few times. It's a ritual that I—I'm not going to say I look forward to it, but when it's done, I always feel like it was very worthwhile," Gwyneth explained. " I think one of my favorite things about detox is I always feel super awake to my body and what's happening. I think we're all so busy and rushing around and doing so much, and we don't even realize the impact of a stimulant."