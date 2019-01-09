LOL! See the Top 5 Funniest Moments in the Little Trailer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

All it takes is one wish.

After a young girl wishes for powerful tech mogul Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) to be "little," she wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself. In the new comedy Little, starring Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, Sanders gets a reality check when she gets trapped in the teenage body.

Martin plays the 13-year-old version of Sanders, who only confides in her assistant April (Rae) about the body dilemma. Though Sanders is trapped in the teen body, she still attempts to go to work as if everything's normal, which is when even more hilarity ensues.

Read

Insecure's Issa Rae Has the Best Advice For Young Women at the 2018 Emmys

Let's take a look at the top five funniest moments of the Little trailer!

Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

1. "I wish you were my age, then I'd check you, boo."

Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

2. "I told you, watch it."

Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

3. "Whose child is this? Walking around here in a tiny pink pantsuit."

Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

4. "Damn girl, lookin' like Cookie from Empire."

Little, Movie, Trailers

YouTube

5. "Well, I'm April, with an A for available."

You can watch the full trailer above!

Little hits theaters on April 12.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kenya Moore, Pregnancy Style

Kenya Moore's Hair-Raising Post About Motherhood Is Gone With the Wind Fabulous

Wilmer Valderrama, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Wilmer Valderrama and Remaining Friends With Samantha Ronson

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger Pleads for Her Baby's Privacy After Paparazzi Photos Spread

James Gandolfini, Tony Soprano

Did The Sopranos Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, apartments, StreetEasy

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Drop $11 Million on Dual NYC Apartments

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll Features Natasha Lyonne Dying A Lot and All-Female Writing and Directing Team

Melissa McCarthy, InStyle

Melissa McCarthy Recalls Being Fat-Shamed by a Male Movie Critic

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.