Kenya Moore's Hair-Raising Post About Motherhood Is Gone With the Wind Fabulous

Kenya Moore is putting the real in Real Housewives.

More than two months after welcoming her first child with Marc Daly, the former Bravo star is updating fans on her motherhood journey with one hilarious photo.

"When you're a new mom and don't have time to do your hair!" she joked on Instagram with what appears to be a photoshop picture. "I need some @kenyamoorehaircare ASAP! Now available at @sallybeauty #motherhood #allmine #noweave #growrealhair #kenyamoorehaircare #longhair #newmom #reallife."

Bravoholics couldn't help but chuckle in the comments section as Kenya poked fun at the challenges of being a mother.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant simply wrote, "Girl!!" LOL.